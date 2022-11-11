Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.84 Million Stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $242,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $297,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $364,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 651.8% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 689,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,709,000 after acquiring an additional 597,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 29.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares in the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.39. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $33.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Americold Realty Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -800.00%.

In related news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $101,524.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,206.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.38.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

