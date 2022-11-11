TownSquare Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,158 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 3,111.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.31. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $29,657.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

