Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,740 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $114,637,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 41.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,927,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,172 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,581,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,631,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,159 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $67,329,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,836,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,845,000 after buying an additional 1,467,555 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.89.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $42.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $93.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.31%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.