Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.91 Million Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,542,000. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,413,000 after purchasing an additional 225,806 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 37,874.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,400,000 after purchasing an additional 170,812 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 236,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,115,000 after purchasing an additional 73,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after purchasing an additional 53,257 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAD has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.00.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors Trading Up 10.4 %

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $43,441.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,824.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,776.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LAD opened at $231.33 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.00 and a 52-week high of $349.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.63 and its 200-day moving average is $259.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.90 by ($0.82). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.76%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

