Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,238 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Albany International by 272.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Albany International in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Albany International by 486.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Albany International by 89.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AIN. Truist Financial downgraded Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Albany International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Albany International from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

Shares of AIN stock opened at $103.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.40 and a 200-day moving average of $84.85. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $75.24 and a 1-year high of $103.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.15%.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

