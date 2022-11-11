Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,323 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,051,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,018,000 after acquiring an additional 345,616 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,607,000 after acquiring an additional 326,254 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,006,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,598,000 after acquiring an additional 73,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,405,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,169,000 after acquiring an additional 90,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 12.9% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,356,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,438,000 after acquiring an additional 268,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPN. Mizuho lowered their price target on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.55.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN opened at $102.89 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.99 and a 12-month high of $153.76. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.70, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.83 and a 200-day moving average of $120.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

