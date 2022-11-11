Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stake Cut by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,193 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Qualys worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Qualys by 2.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Qualys by 34.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 0.4% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in Qualys by 25.1% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 33,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 59.4% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.



A number of research firms have issued reports on QLYS. Truist Financial raised their target price on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Qualys to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.67.





In related news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $86,240.35. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,665,760.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $86,240.35. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 23,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,760.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $713,616.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,990,184.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,626 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $122.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 0.62. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.69 and a 52-week high of $162.36.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.52 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 21.66%. Qualys’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.





Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

