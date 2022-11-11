Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,430,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,964,000 after buying an additional 4,943,494 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,883,000 after buying an additional 4,402,115 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $200,315,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,562,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,881,000 after buying an additional 1,133,051 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $24,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,274,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $24,012,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,274,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,788,416 shares of company stock worth $117,322,892 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.29. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $36.93 and a one year high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.42 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

