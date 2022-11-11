Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,930 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.1% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.8% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTWO. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.04.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $98.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -896.09, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $189.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.05.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

