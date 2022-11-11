Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stake Boosted by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,435,000 after acquiring an additional 118,028 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $513,164,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.5% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,327,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,677,000 after purchasing an additional 445,257 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 81.3% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 919,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,380,000 after purchasing an additional 412,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth $84,714,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $98.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -896.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.80. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $189.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.05.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTWO. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $137.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.04.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

