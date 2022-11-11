Metis Global Partners LLC Has $333,000 Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,027 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,228.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 62,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 57,929 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 39,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on D.R. Horton to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 11.2 %

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $83.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.22 and its 200 day moving average is $72.05.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.42). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 16.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.