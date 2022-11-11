TownSquare Capital LLC Sells 1,503 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TownSquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,912 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 73,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,872. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel Stock Up 8.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $29.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.34.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.