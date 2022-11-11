TownSquare Capital LLC Trims Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

TownSquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,937 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $69.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.40.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.18.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

