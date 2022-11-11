TownSquare Capital LLC Sells 177 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

TownSquare Capital LLC cut its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 107,124.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 491,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,839,000 after acquiring an additional 490,628 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after buying an additional 47,890 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 627.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 42,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 37,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,803,000 after buying an additional 25,931 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,076,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,466,000 after buying an additional 22,653 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Up 1.9 %

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,909 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $161,864.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $161,864.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $402,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,403 shares of company stock worth $692,745 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USPH opened at $85.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.43. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.30 and a one year high of $131.50. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.31.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.85%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.