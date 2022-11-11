Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 883 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,029,000 after buying an additional 1,010,462 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,443,000 after buying an additional 2,641,144 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,601,000 after buying an additional 1,314,766 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Moderna by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $4,833,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,925,435.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $4,833,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,925,435.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.85, for a total transaction of $864,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,796,380.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 575,436 shares of company stock worth $78,595,542 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $168.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.34. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $376.65.

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $188.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.79.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

