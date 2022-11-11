Blue Fin Capital Inc. Purchases 950 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,615,000 after buying an additional 6,792,220 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,990,845,000 after buying an additional 1,590,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,360,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,639,810,000 after buying an additional 877,422 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,598,000 after buying an additional 805,196 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,760,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,813,000 after buying an additional 138,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $135.08 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $169.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.66 and its 200 day moving average is $117.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.