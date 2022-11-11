V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 5.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 135.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 350,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,944,000 after buying an additional 201,744 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 88.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 63.8% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 3.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on V.F. from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on V.F. from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on V.F. to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

Insider Activity

V.F. Stock Up 11.3 %

In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.46 and a fifty-two week high of $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.98.

V.F. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 185.19%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

