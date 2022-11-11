Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

J has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.57.

NYSE:J opened at $125.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.73 and a 200-day moving average of $125.59. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $150.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

