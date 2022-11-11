JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 792,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.6% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $89,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792,220 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 600.7% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,533,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886,845 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,701 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,990,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,065.0% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,403,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $135.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.66 and a 200-day moving average of $117.94. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $169.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

