Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $241,000 Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,190,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,395,000 after acquiring an additional 214,355 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,172,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,830,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,105,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,117,000 after acquiring an additional 296,933 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,155,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,706,000 after acquiring an additional 25,880 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CMS Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of CMS opened at $59.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.33. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $73.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.45 and a 200-day moving average of $65.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

