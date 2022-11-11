Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Stephens

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Stephens from $90.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.93% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.
Builders FirstSource stock opened at $65.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.67. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.02.
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
