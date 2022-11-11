Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Stephens

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Stephens from $90.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $65.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.67. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,428,000 after buying an additional 86,484 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,055,000 after buying an additional 909,392 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,563,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,900,000 after buying an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,535,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,187,000 after purchasing an additional 133,719 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

