Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,523 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,520 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin lifted its position in Signature Bank by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 1,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of SBNY opened at $140.94 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $129.96 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBNY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $244.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.14.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.