Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,920 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 217,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $897,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $123.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.93 and a 200-day moving average of $100.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 216.18 and a beta of 0.52. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $125.99.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $153,169.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $449,170.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $153,169.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $449,170.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,518 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $564,840.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,531 shares of company stock worth $8,403,796 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.