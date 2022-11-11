Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.32 Million Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Instruments by 5,855.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

NATI stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.67. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,278 shares in the company, valued at $12,065,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,278 shares in the company, valued at $12,065,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NATI. TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

