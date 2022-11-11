Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIG. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $60.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.14. The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.