Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 51,816 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 296.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 51,816 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

AMLP stock opened at $40.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.37. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

