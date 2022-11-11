Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 619 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $130.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.60. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $149.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.80.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

