Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 77.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 40.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.4% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FIS opened at $64.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $122.06. The firm has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.88%.

In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,740 shares of company stock worth $18,684,354 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.66.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

