Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,594 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of Timken worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Timken by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,773,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,420,000 after purchasing an additional 112,617 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Timken by 23.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,962,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,841,000 after purchasing an additional 557,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Timken by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,882,000 after purchasing an additional 130,002 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after acquiring an additional 562,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 948,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after acquiring an additional 478,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $72.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.58. The Timken Company has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $78.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TKR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Timken to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

In other Timken news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 1,247 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $90,819.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,484.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Timken news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $1,039,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,146,570.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 1,247 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $90,819.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,309 shares in the company, valued at $459,484.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,120 shares of company stock worth $2,245,882 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

