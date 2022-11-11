Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,945 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of First Trust Water ETF worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

Shares of FIW stock opened at $81.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.33. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $67.47 and a 1 year high of $95.97.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.