Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,101 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 77,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 23,138 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 435,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after buying an additional 17,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of RVT stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.56. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $19.94.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Value Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

