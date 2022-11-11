Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,893 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $132.45 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $146.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.66 and a 200 day moving average of $117.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.69.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

