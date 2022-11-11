Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 5,798 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,798 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNOV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 11,539 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 83,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNOV opened at $35.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.06. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $39.17.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.