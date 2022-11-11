Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,432 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on FND. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.86.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $79.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.91 and a 12-month high of $138.72.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

