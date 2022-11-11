TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases 1,380 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,429,000 after buying an additional 460,615 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 398.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 246,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,033,000 after purchasing an additional 197,007 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 50.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 480,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,808,000 after buying an additional 162,308 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,188,663,000 after buying an additional 160,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,976,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.33.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $185,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $46,672,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total value of $2,570,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $46,197,194.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $185,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,672,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,461 shares of company stock worth $8,957,674 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $183.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.53.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

