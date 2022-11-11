TownSquare Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,185 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 6.6 %

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $180.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.59. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $213.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

