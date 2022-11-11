Allan R. Landon Buys 5,000 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) Director Allan R. Landon acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
LendingClub Trading Up 15.5 %
Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.91. LendingClub Co. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $46.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.95 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 21.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in LendingClub by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 413,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 105,570 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the second quarter worth $431,000. Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 38.4% in the second quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 171,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 47,475 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 716.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 227,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 199,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank INC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter worth $4,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.
LendingClub Company Profile
LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.
