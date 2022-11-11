Allan R. Landon Buys 5,000 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) Director Allan R. Landon acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LendingClub Trading Up 15.5 %

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.91. LendingClub Co. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $46.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.95 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 21.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reduced their target price on LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush cut their price target on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in LendingClub by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 413,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 105,570 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the second quarter worth $431,000. Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 38.4% in the second quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 171,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 47,475 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 716.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 227,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 199,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank INC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter worth $4,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

