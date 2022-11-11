TownSquare Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,304,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,257 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,497,000 after acquiring an additional 912,421 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 486.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,897,000 after acquiring an additional 850,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,532,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,996,000 after acquiring an additional 690,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN opened at $66.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.59. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.72.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

