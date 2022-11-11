Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock Price Up 6%

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.33 and last traded at $19.18. Approximately 14,059 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 880,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLYW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital started coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Flywire from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Flywire from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Flywire Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -46.89 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average of $22.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Activity at Flywire

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.61 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 110,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $3,089,510.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,162,199.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,606,953 shares of company stock valued at $67,039,303. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

