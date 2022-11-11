Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 6,237 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in General Mills by 1,160.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE GIS opened at $79.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.73 and its 200 day moving average is $74.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.41 and a 12 month high of $82.10. The stock has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $734,602.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,625.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,701,172. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

