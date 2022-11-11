Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $561,000 Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.8% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,220,000 after purchasing an additional 48,873 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,404,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.3% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 27,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.56, for a total value of $9,180,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,077,575.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.74, for a total value of $9,922,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,390,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 27,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.56, for a total value of $9,180,010.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,077,575.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,780 shares of company stock valued at $73,392,237. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.71.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $329.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $345.20 and its 200 day moving average is $317.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.81. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.78 and a twelve month high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

