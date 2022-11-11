Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on IVZ. UBS Group lowered their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Invesco from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

Invesco Stock Up 17.9 %

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $18.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.89. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $26.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

