Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT Raised to $58.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities lowered Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.36.

Nasdaq stock opened at $66.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $71.22.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,627.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $130,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,851.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,372,627.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,057. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

