TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases 478 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.08.

NYSE TYL opened at $309.71 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.11 and a 52 week high of $557.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $341.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.04.

In other news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $1,523,925.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,445.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

