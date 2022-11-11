Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Fortive were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Fortive by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $67.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.79. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

Fortive Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Stories

