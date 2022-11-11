Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth $94,454,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth $86,575,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,570,000 after buying an additional 260,203 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2,321.3% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 209,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,566,000 after purchasing an additional 200,934 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 129.0% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 267,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,663,000 after purchasing an additional 150,481 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $352.00 to $344.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.87.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $698,343.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,248 shares in the company, valued at $51,271,546.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $698,343.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,248 shares in the company, valued at $51,271,546.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $306,884.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 540,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,028,220.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,678 shares of company stock worth $4,156,223. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $283.67 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.15 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.00.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

