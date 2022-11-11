NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) PT Raised to $15.00 at SVB Leerink

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.62.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

NASDAQ NEO opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $9.04. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $43.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 404.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

