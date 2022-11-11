Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) PT Lowered to $115.00

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.69% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Masonite International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.91 EPS.

DOOR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Masonite International from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Masonite International from $135.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.86.

Masonite International Stock Performance

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $77.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $119.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masonite International

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.81 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter worth about $32,805,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 28.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,700,000 after purchasing an additional 292,935 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter worth about $15,871,000. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Masonite International by 50.0% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 343,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,387,000 after buying an additional 114,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Masonite International by 23.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,994,000 after buying an additional 113,896 shares in the last quarter.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

