Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,169 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 168,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 18,765 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 16.6% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 106,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 15,172 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 190,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 22.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 388,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.3 %

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.45.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,422 shares of company stock worth $751,113 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

