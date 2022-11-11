CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,538,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,033 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.64% of CGI worth $122,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIB. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CGI by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,196,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,597,000 after buying an additional 900,529 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,896,000 after purchasing an additional 534,216 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 856,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,186,000 after purchasing an additional 442,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in CGI by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,209,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,021,000 after purchasing an additional 389,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CGI by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 506,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,394,000 after purchasing an additional 279,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.
CGI Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $85.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.56. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $90.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CGI Profile
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CGI (GIB)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A).
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.