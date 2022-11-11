CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,538,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,033 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.64% of CGI worth $122,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIB. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CGI by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,196,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,597,000 after buying an additional 900,529 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,896,000 after purchasing an additional 534,216 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 856,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,186,000 after purchasing an additional 442,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in CGI by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,209,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,021,000 after purchasing an additional 389,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CGI by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 506,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,394,000 after purchasing an additional 279,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $85.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.56. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $90.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGI Profile

GIB has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.44.

(Get Rating)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.